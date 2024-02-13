Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 40.9% in January

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 474,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:THQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 256,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

