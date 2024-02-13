Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.24-1.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,901. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

