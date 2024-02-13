Achain Price Tops $0.0012 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $239,923.18 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002107 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001341 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

