ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 66.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in ALLETE by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.