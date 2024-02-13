Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 2,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 49,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $5,383,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.37. 18,110,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,470,904. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

