Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 136.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Altimmune alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Down 18.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,931,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.