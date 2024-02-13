Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 5,998,849 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $1,039,780,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,174,345,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.64. 56,300,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,972,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
