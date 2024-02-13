American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.09. 5,325,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,660. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,040,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $57,511,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

