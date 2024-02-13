Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo Sells 2,493 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMP traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.89. The stock had a trading volume of 405,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

