Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Price Down 1%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 1,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
Andritz Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Andritz
Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andritz
- What are earnings reports?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.