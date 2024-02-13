Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Price Down 1%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 1,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Andritz Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

