Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Matthew C. Giljum Sells 115 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 115 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $19,817.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,169.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.41. The company had a trading volume of 147,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,049. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $619,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

