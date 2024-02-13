Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler Sells 270 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $45,802.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,564.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $168.41. 147,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.89 and its 200-day moving average is $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.71.

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after buying an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after buying an additional 241,534 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

