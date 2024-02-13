Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $155.08 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $155.08 million and $11.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002095 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001329 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002692 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,874,004 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.