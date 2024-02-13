Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Announces None Dividend of $1.02

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 77.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

APAM opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

