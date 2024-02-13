ASD Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015322 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014485 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,507.60 or 0.99951850 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00179947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05146434 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,039,850.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

