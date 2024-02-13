Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,799,175.12 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,175.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,573,603.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16.
- On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40.
- On Friday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91.
- On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,562,740.83.
Atlassian Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of TEAM stock traded down $6.10 on Tuesday, reaching $210.07. 1,718,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,508. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
