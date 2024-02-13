Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,871 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,119. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

