Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,891 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,109,000 after purchasing an additional 922,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. 1,584,131 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

