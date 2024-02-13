Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,445 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IYW stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.08. 650,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,339. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $134.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

