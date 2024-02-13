Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.13. 52,263,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,080,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $59.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.