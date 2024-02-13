Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $67.08. 111,857 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $855.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

