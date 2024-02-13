Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 18,505 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. 2,222,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.