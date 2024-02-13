Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,942,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,847,673. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

