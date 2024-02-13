Barbara Joanne Edwards Sells 275 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $43,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,943.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barbara Joanne Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59.

Standex International Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:SXI traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.87. 135,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.87. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $111.02 and a 12-month high of $168.81.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Standex International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Standex International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

