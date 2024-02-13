Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.09

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 10568374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
