Beldex (BDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Beldex has a market cap of $263.76 million and $2.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.76 or 0.05355216 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00080918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,166,937 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,106,944 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

