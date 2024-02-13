Belrium (BEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)

Buying and Selling Belrium

