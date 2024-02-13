Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

BNTC stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

