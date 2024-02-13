Bitcoin Price Reaches $49,505.78 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $49,505.78 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $971.67 billion and $33.88 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00542617 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00160490 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018967 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,627,325 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
