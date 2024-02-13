BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.0 million-$156.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.5 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.010-2.140 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a market perform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BL

BlackLine Trading Down 4.2 %

Insider Activity at BlackLine

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $10,672,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.