BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.010-2.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $637.5 million-$649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.1 million. BlackLine also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.01-2.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.30. 1,613,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -244.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $14,271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after buying an additional 191,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,672,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

