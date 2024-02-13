BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:BHK opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
