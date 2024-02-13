BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BDJ opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
