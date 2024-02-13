BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.