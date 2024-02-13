BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.