BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading 4.8% Higher

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 21,953,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,935,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

