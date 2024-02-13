Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $62.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,728.18. The stock had a trading volume of 145,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,413. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,504.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,210.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,382.54 and a 1-year high of $3,844.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

