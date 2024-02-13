BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BrainsWay Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BWAY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. 216,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.61.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
