Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brera Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BREA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Brera has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

