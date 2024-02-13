Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 465,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance
NASDAQ BPYPM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,554. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.
