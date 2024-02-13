Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 465,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

NASDAQ BPYPM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,554. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

About Brookfield Property Preferred

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.