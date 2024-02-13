Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Update

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 900,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

Shares of BRSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 1,482,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Bruush Oral Care has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

