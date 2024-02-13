BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,110,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, January 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $16,800.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 5.2 %

BFI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,988. The company has a market cap of $15.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

