Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.870-5.970 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.33.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $12.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.33. 4,009,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,787. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

