Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.870-5.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.140 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $12.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day moving average is $255.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after acquiring an additional 344,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.