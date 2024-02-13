Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 9.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. 247,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,883. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 180,290 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

See Also

