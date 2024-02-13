Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 81.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 155,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,278. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

