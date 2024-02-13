CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
