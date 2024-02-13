CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

