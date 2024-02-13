Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 113.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,141. The company has a market cap of $308.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.