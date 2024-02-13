Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 640,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $280.66. 215,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,247. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,799,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.