CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

