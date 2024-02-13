Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells $1,528,778.32 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.80. The company had a trading volume of 578,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

